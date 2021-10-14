Funding struggles for Calderdale mental health charity that helped people during the floods

The charity Healthy Minds had done a lot of work over recent years in the upper Calder Valley communities but with its funding ending, its loss would leave a gap in helping people whose mental health had been affected.

Coun Susan Press (Lab, Todmorden) said some people who had suffered flooding had found their mental health had been impacted, and even hearing last week’s flood alarm test had caused a lot of anxiety.

Healthy Minds’ help had been crucial and the flooding season was approaching – there should be no delay ensuring it was funded, she said.

Shops and businesses in Hebden Bridge install their flood defences as rain and recent melting snow begin to raise river levels on January 19, 2021 in Hebden Bridge (Getty Images)

“It worries me greatly that Healthy Minds no longer has funding,” said Coun Press, who lives in an area of the town which has suffered flooding.

Flood Resilience Partnership manager Isaac Dziya said some short-term money had been found from South Yorkshire help groups and partners were keen to find some funding going forward.

Jo Arnold of the Environment Agency said it was very much on the radar and the search for funding continued.

“The amount of people Healthy Minds have reached is really quite amazing, the amount of groups and drop-ins is really impressive and would want to carry on the work,” she said.

Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) agreed with Coun Press that this funding was needed to keep offering essential support.

Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said she would pass details about mental health issues onto the council’s Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) – Coun Press said she had raised matters with him and would appreciate a swift response.

Members of the Calderdale Council’s Flood Scrutiny Panel, which acts as a watchdog on the full Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board, whose membership includes the council, the Environment Agency and Yorkshire Water, agreed to discuss the issue of mental health help and funding soon, perhaps as a “one issue” special meeting.