Gabby Logan backs new initiative to get Halifax to ‘Talk in the Park’

Gabby Logan is backing ‘Talk in the Park’, a Vitality and parkrun initiative calling on Halifax residents to boost their mental and physical wellbeing by walking at their local parkrun on 26 April and every Saturday after that.

The Vitality Ambassador and Broadcaster is a firm believer in the transformative power of social connection and hopes a Talk in the Park will inspire people to get moving while making meaningful new connections, she said: “We want the nation to see how a simple conversation combined with a short walk can put a spring in your step - both physically and emotionally.”

The initiative comes as experts claim that talking and walking can supercharge the effects of the latter - half (50%) of Brits surveyed say they walk further when deep in conversation and 27% say they walk for longer when they’re with someone.

A further 22% of those who go for a walk are more motivated to do so when with company, helping them get more steps in.

Logan added: “Vitality’s research shows just how much we all crave connection, yet many of us struggle to find the right opportunity.

“That’s why I’m supporting this initiative - it’s a fantastic way to get moving, spark meaningful conversations, and boost both our mental and physical health.

“Sometimes, all it takes is a stroll and a chat to make a real difference, and parkwalk presents the perfect opportunity to do so."

The research also highlighted how walking and talking boosted mental wellbeing, with 24% of those who go for a walk saying that having company lifts their mood and 28% saying it makes conversations flow more easily and helping them feel more connected.

A fifth (21%) of Brits would go as far as to say walking with someone helps reduce feelings of loneliness.

However, despite understanding the benefits, a staggering 35% say they struggle to find someone to walk with, two fifths (40%) admit that they rarely or never strike up conversations with people they don’t know, and 47% say they hardly ever find themselves in situations to do so.

For many, the challenge lies in knowing where to start with over a third (36%) unsure how to meet new people or begin conversations.

Walking at parkrun is the perfect way to stay active while building social connections, creating an environment that enhances both physical and mental wellbeing.

Vitality and parkrun are encouraging people across the country to walk at their local parkrun as part of a ‘Let’s Walk Day’ on Saturday April 26.

parkrun Founder, Paul Sinton-Hewitt CBE, explained: “parkrun has always been about being active and connecting with the community around you.

“Joining in at parkrun, whether that be walking, running, volunteering or just coming down to be outdoors with others, is a great way for people to connect to others, and start to make improvements to their physical and mental health.

“We’re really excited to be teaming up with our partner Vitality to support a Talk in the Park and look forward to welcoming more walkers to parkrun.

“The average time for completing a parkrun keeps getting slower as more people discover that walking is not only possible at parkrun, but that we positively encourage it!

“Come join us for a walk this Saturday and every Saturday, for free."

parkrun is for free, for everyone, forever. To find out more about the charity and your nearest event to run, walk, jog or volunteer please visit parkrun.com.