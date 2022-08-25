GCSE students offered healthcare apprenticeships with the NHS

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the nursing profession provides the most popular apprenticeships, including the nursing associate route into nursing, other healthcare apprenticeships are available in allied health professions such as physiotherapy, podiatry, radiography and as a paramedic.

There are a number of different careers in healthcare and many of them can be achieved through various routes not just with a university degree.

The NHS offers a wide range of apprenticeships, both in clinical and non-clinical roles that can begin after GCSEs or A-Levels.

While the nursing profession provides the most popular apprenticeships, including the nursing associate route into nursing, other healthcare apprenticeships are available in allied health professions such as physiotherapy, podiatry, radiography and as a paramedic.

There are also roles in science and pharmacy, including as a pharmacy technician, laboratory profession and in healthcare science.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Non-clinical roles are available in human resources, admin, IT and finance as well as other disciplines.

Mark Radford, Health Education England Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Nurse, said: “Our apprenticeship programme gives young people greater choice about their future career and a route into healthcare.

“The NHS provides apprenticeships for a wide range of different professions and gives people the opportunity to develop into experienced professionals in these fields.

“For example, we are delighted that more than 6,000 prospective nurses have undertaken nursing degree apprenticeships to become registered nurses.”

Minister of State for Health Maria Caulfield said: “A career in nursing is hugely worthwhile, allowing you to change lives every day, and apprenticeships are a great and accessible route into this profession.