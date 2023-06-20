Government listens to Calderdale's young people about mental health issues

Chief Executive of Invictus Wellbeing Danny Hutchinson was invited to speak as a witness at an inquiry into mental health in rural areas last year.

A report has now been released, making recommendations including funding mental health support teams and funding early support hubs in rural areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invictus Wellbeing consulted with young people from across Calderdale, Bradford and beyond and says it is proud that these voices have been heard in Parliament and will be used in policy making over the next few years.

The team from Invictus Wellbeing