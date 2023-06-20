Government listens to Calderdale's young people about mental health issues
Chief Executive of Invictus Wellbeing Danny Hutchinson was invited to speak as a witness at an inquiry into mental health in rural areas last year.
A report has now been released, making recommendations including funding mental health support teams and funding early support hubs in rural areas.
Invictus Wellbeing consulted with young people from across Calderdale, Bradford and beyond and says it is proud that these voices have been heard in Parliament and will be used in policy making over the next few years.
Danny said: “Our youth leaders have been amazing and really wanted to get their voices heard. I was really grateful to be given an opportunity to make that happen last year. I sincerely hope that this will be the start of positive transformation for young people’s mental health.”