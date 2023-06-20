News you can trust since 1853
Government listens to Calderdale's young people about mental health issues

A Calderdale young people’s mental health charity has welcomed a Government report after it was asked to give its views.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Chief Executive of Invictus Wellbeing Danny Hutchinson was invited to speak as a witness at an inquiry into mental health in rural areas last year.

A report has now been released, making recommendations including funding mental health support teams and funding early support hubs in rural areas.

Invictus Wellbeing consulted with young people from across Calderdale, Bradford and beyond and says it is proud that these voices have been heard in Parliament and will be used in policy making over the next few years.

The team from Invictus WellbeingThe team from Invictus Wellbeing
Danny said: “Our youth leaders have been amazing and really wanted to get their voices heard. I was really grateful to be given an opportunity to make that happen last year. I sincerely hope that this will be the start of positive transformation for young people’s mental health.”

