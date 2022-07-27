The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Calderdale.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in Calderdale, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.

1. Todmorden Group Practice At Todmorden Group Practice in Todmorden, 34% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as poor

2. Spring Hall Group Practice At Spring Hall Group Practice in Halifax, 31% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as poor

3. Beechwood Medical Centre At Beechwood Medical Centre in Ovenden, 24% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as poor

4. Rosegarth Surgery At Rosegarth Surgery in Halifax, 23% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as poor