Group's monthly walk beat path along Great Northern Railway Trail
Our Monthly walk this month was a circular one from Thornton mainly along the Great Northern Railway Trail
After crossing the Golf course we followed the railway trail to the portal of the former Tunnel to Queensbury. We had our picnic lunches nearby before returning over the Thornton Viaduct - which gave us lovely views left and right (if you could see over the parapet !!!!)
Considering the weather forecast we had a fine walk and the sun even came out for us near the end.
A walk of around 4.5/5 miles, arranged and led this month by Helen and Paul Somerville, a big thanks to them.