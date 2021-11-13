Halifax boy who saved dad’s life after a cardiac arrest to television show

On March 8th 2021, Jules Collett, and his 12-year-old son Henry from Hipperholme, were out running when Jules turned to his son and said that he didn’t feel well.

“I turned to Henry and said I didn’t feel too well and that I was going to collapse, and moments later I did”, said Jules.

Henry, who had only recently completed CPR training at his school, Hipperholme Grammar, and local Sea Cadets club, said: “It was quite scary because he didn’t know what was going on. I knew something had happened because he wasn’t breathing. I said in my head do what you were taught, the next few minutes can save your dad’s life or end very badly.”

Jules Collett, and his 12-year-old son Henry from Hipperholme,

Henry began CPR until a jogger appeared and took over whilst Henry ran to get the defibrillator from the nearby Rugby ground.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance dispatched their Nostell aircraft and treated Jules on-scene. He was then taken to Calderdale Royal Infirmary by land ambulance.

Jules spent five days in an induced coma but thankfully made a good recovery. Henry’s actions saved his dad’s life, against all the odds.

“When my dad first woke up, I was so relieved because I still had my dad”, said Henry.

Speaking of his son’s heroic efforts, Jules said: “Hearing Henry talk about what happened that night makes me really impressed and proud of him. I’m so grateful to him. To see what he did from the knowledge he got and he had the confidence to do it, it’s incredible.”

Since his cardiac arrest, Jules has resumed cycling, running and taking part in the couch to 5k challenge with his son.

“The swift work by Henry and the medical team’s on-scene gave me a far better chance of recovery and I’ve been able to resume an active life. I’m very thankful for all their help.”

The episode of Helicopter ER will be shown on Channel Really at 10PM on Tuesday November 16