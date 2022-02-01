Halifax care home nurse struck off after being caught on hidden camera dragging woman across floor

The details of the incident have emerged at a nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) misconduct hearing into the actions of Mamello Herring.

The NMC obtained the CCTV footage, which showed Ms Herring and a care assistant drag Angeline Lanera, then 85, across the floor of the bedroom with her underwear down around her legs.

The footage then shows Ms Herring and the care assistant lift the residents by her arms onto the bed with the lady's distress evident on the footage audio.

The panel heard the elderly lady, who suffered from psychosis and was partially blind, had been in the home for some months and was physically frail with reduced mobility.

She required a walking frame to move to and from her bathroom and the help of two members of staff.

Mrs Lanera required "careful and calm explanations" when interventions were taking place.

In a report into the hearing it stated: "Ms Herring’s actions caused direct distress and unwarranted harm to a vulnerable lady who was treated by Ms Herring without respect and with a disregard for her dignity. Ms Herring’s actions also caused distress to the family whose concerns regarding the care she was receiving were confirmed by a covert camera they had felt it necessary to place in her room."

Herring previously pleaded guilty to ill treatment/wilful neglect by a care worker and was sentenced to an 18-month community order and 250 hours of unpaid work.

And after a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) misconduct hearing, she has now been struck off.

In her response to the NMC’s investigation Ms Herring describes her actions which led to the conviction as “entirely unacceptable and reprehensible”.

Ms Herring stated that she was working in a demanding role, working long hours and was exhausted. Ms Herring says that her actions were not wilful or deliberate but were motivated by her awareness of more pressing tasks and that she is deeply ashamed of herself.

But the NMC panel concluded that "nothing short" of a striking off order would be sufficient.

The panel said: "This explanation does little to allay concerns or explain fully the conduct which led to her conviction. These factors alone cannot be used to justify the actions, which were a gross breach of the standards expected of a registered nurse and also show a lack of accountability for her actions."