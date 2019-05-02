Halifax dad takes on three peak challenge to raise awareness of daughter's condition

A Halifax dad will take on the three peaks challenge to raise funds and awareness of children who have the same medical condition as his daughter

Dad of two Mark Briggs will be joined by friends and colleagues from the Royal Sun Alliance in Halifax to take on the hike on May 4.

His daughter Barley-Rae, aged three, has right sided Hemiplegia, a type of cerebral palsy that affects movement on one side of the body.

Mr Briggs said: "Barley struggles to do daily tasks, but she has the courage and determination of a lion.

"One magical moment happened recently when she walked for the first time in her braces without her frame.

"Her bravery and drive has had a profound effect on all of us and has led me to sign up to climbing the three highest peaks in the UK in just 24 hours.

"It’s going to be tough but knowing that I’m doing it to help children with hemiplegia and other disabilities get the support they need, will spur me on.”

Mark is well on his way to raising £1,000 to help Contact continue its vital work providing support to families with disabled children, including those with Hemiplegia.

As part of the challenge, Barley has painted three stones representing hope, courage and determination, and her dad will leave one at the summit of each mountain.

The stones have information of a Facebook page – @BarleysDream – that encourages people to take the stone to another destination and share the stone’s journey.

Mark hopes to increase understanding of children living with a disability and the joys and challenges families with disabled children face.

Amanda Batten, Chief Executive at Contact, said: “We know that climbing the three highest peaks is a monumental challenge. We’re incredibly proud and humbled by Mark’s hard work and dedication to training and fundraising. It really does make a difference and helps us to continue to provide vital support to families with disabled children up and down the country.”

To sponsor Mark search for Mark Briggs on the Go Fund Me website or click here.