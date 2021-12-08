Halifax GP shortlisted for national award

Dr Sohail Ahmed

Dr Sohail Ahmed, GP Partner at Caritas Group Practice, was nominated by patients and colleagues for General Practitioner of the Year at the General Practice Awards.

Dr Ahmed, whose practice covers Woodside Surgery in Boothtown, Mixenden Stones Surgery and Shelf Health Centre, said he was surprised but pleased to have been put forward for the Oscars of the GP world.

The 38-year-old became a GP in 2015 and has been working in Halifax since 2018.

“I enjoy the challenge and the patient interaction,” he said.

The pandemic has brought extra challenges for GPs and Dr Ahmed said it has been tough.

When he visited some shielding patients last Christmas, he was the first person they had seen for several months.

Along with increased workloads, GPs across the country have reported being subjected to negativity, anger and frustration.

“We’ve gone from clapping for the NHS to abuse, daily abuse,” said Dr Ahmed.

He said there is a misconception that GPs are no longer seeing patients but stressed doctors are still seeing people face-to-face as well as dealing with dozens of telephone appointments every day.

“We’ve had to rise to the occasion and bring back how it used to be,” he said. “I believe we have to be led by patients and be at the heart of the community.”