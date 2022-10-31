Halifax GP surgeries could merge to cover FIVE different sites with one group practice

Patients at Rosegarth Surgery, in Savile Park, and its branch surgery at Siddal are being asked their views on merging with Springhall Group Practice.

The move would mean GPs at Rosegarth and Siddal, and Spring Hall – which covers Spring Hall Medical Centre, Queens Road Surgery and Southowram Surgery – would work together and share some of the same staff and the same buildings.

The GP surgeries say the merger would improve services for patients and staff.

Rosegarth Surgery in Halifax

All existing sites will remain open, they say, with no changes to appointments and services or the opening hours at any of the five sites.

They would hope to merge the practices by March 31 next year.

Councillor Mike Barnes, one of the ward members for Skircoat, said he and other ward members for Skircoat and Town met with the practices to discuss the plan.

He said he had stressed that any decisions should be made in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Councillor Joe Thompson

He has had many residents getting in touch with concerns about Rosegarth Surgery.

Most have complaints about not being able to get through to the practice on the phone.

“People have been on the line for hours in some instances,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Something needs to be done.”

He added Springhall is already working with Rosegarth and Siddal to help improve services and some new GPs have been recruited.

Councillor Joe Thompson, Town ward member, said: “Fundamentally it's about what is best for patients and they're the ones who ultimately lose out if they're not taken care of.

“Whatever solution is found to the issues at the surgery, whether that is a merger or otherwise, must have patients and patient welfare at the centre of it all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients have until November 21 to fill in the survey.

It can be completed online at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SpringHallRosegarth/ or paper copies can be picked up paper survey at any Spring Hall Group Practice site, Rosegarth and Siddal surgeries.