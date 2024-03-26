Halifax Harriers complete second round of CPR and Defib training to safeguard members

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the first successful training session in June 2023, Halifax Harriers provided another round of training on the vital topics of CPR (Cardio-pulmonary Resuscitation) and Defibrillation.

Simon Ferris, a former Halifax Harrier, from Flat-Stan First Aid expertly delivered the highly interactive training. There were some fifteen people in attendance including children, senior athletes and parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon walked the group through the process of assessing the patient, checking for breathing, looking for signs of distress etc, contacting the emergency services, starting CPR and using the defibrillator. Following Simon’s guidance, the participants asked many insightful questions and then tried their hand at CPR on the lifelike manikins.