Halifax Harriers complete second round of CPR and Defib training to safeguard members
Following the first successful training session in June 2023, Halifax Harriers provided another round of training on the vital topics of CPR (Cardio-pulmonary Resuscitation) and Defibrillation.
Simon Ferris, a former Halifax Harrier, from Flat-Stan First Aid expertly delivered the highly interactive training. There were some fifteen people in attendance including children, senior athletes and parents.
Simon walked the group through the process of assessing the patient, checking for breathing, looking for signs of distress etc, contacting the emergency services, starting CPR and using the defibrillator. Following Simon’s guidance, the participants asked many insightful questions and then tried their hand at CPR on the lifelike manikins.
Halifax Harriers are continuing to look after the welfare of their members’ and we now have another group of people who have the confidence and know-how to save lives if required.