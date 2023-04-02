News you can trust since 1853
Halifax hospital wants 10m-high flagpole to celebrate 75th anniversary of the NHS

Calderdale Royal Hospital hopes to fly the flag for the NHS from a new 10-metre flagpole in time to mark a special anniversary.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has submitted a planning application for the flagpole at the main entrance to the hospital at Salterhebble in Halifax.

A supporting statement with the application to Calderdale Council says: “The flagpole will enable the trust to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS and other purposes.

“It will be visible from the approach to the main entrance but otherwise will have a negligible visual impact.

Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax
“There will be no impact on the historic parts of the hospital.”

The desire is for it to be up in time for the 75th anniversary of the NHS on July 5, 2023, says the statement.

New buildings including a multi-storey car park already have planning permission at the site as part of a major £196 million reconfiguration of the trust’s hospitals.

