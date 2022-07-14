The experts created a points-based index system based on the climate, length of cycle routes, running trails and the percentage of green space of 112 towns and cities in England and Wales. Each area was ultimately given an outdoor fitness score out of 10.

Halifax has been crowned the fourth-best area for outdoor workouts in Yorkshire, with an outdoor fitness rating of 5.72 out of 10. The town boasts a staggering 37 running trails per 100,000 people, almost 10 more than third-place Barnsley (29). Additionally, Halifax received the highest climate score (8.41/10) of all Yorkshire areas analysed. This factor considers the air quality, rainfall, wind speeds and sunshine hours in the area, making Halifax an idyllic location for workouts in the sunshine this summer.

With an overall outdoor fitness score of 8.93/10, Stoke-on-Trent has been crowned Forbes Advisor’s best place to exercise outside this summer. With 58.95km of cycle route available in the area, the town beats fellow Staffordshire town, Newcastle-under-Lyme (6.66/10 overall) by a staggering 34%.

Halifax Parkrun

Burnley, Lancashire, places second with an overall outdoor fitness score of 7.63/10. The northern town received the highest climate score (9.21/10) of all towns and cities analysed, 26% higher than nearby Preston (7.26/10). Additionally, almost a quarter (24.50%) of Burnley is covered in green space - the 11th highest of all areas analysed – providing outdoor exercise lovers plenty of space to fit in their workouts.

Kevin Pratt, from Forbes Advisor, commented on the research: "Exercise, for many of us, is its own reward. It helps us feel better, and it gives us the energy and sense of well-being we need to set about our daily lives with a positive attitude. And when it comes to an important product such as life insurance, it can even help us save money.

When you apply for life insurance, you’ll be asked to provide detailed information about your health and medical history, including your height and weight, how much alcohol you drink, and whether you are a smoker. If the insurance company judges that you're in good shape for your age and have a healthy lifestyle, then generally you'll get a lower premium than someone who is broadly similar to you but who is deemed seriously overweight or who overindulges in alcohol or uses tobacco.