Halifax man says his life was saved by blood pressure screening as part of partnership campaign

Halifax Panthers are about to take on Wakefield Trinity and Steve Whitaker, Volunteer Match Day Operations Manager, is going about his duties at the Shay Stadium as normal.

He sees that there is an offer for free health checks as part of the regional ‘Find Out How You Really Are’ campaign and thinks he might as well take part, despite feeling perfectly fine and well. Little did he know that decision potentially saved his life.

During the check the team of healthcare students from Get Set Goal at the University of Huddersfield found that Steve had very high blood pressure and advised that he should see his GP within 48 hours. Steve spent six days keeping a blood pressure diary before being admitted to hospital with a blood pressure reading of 217/145. He stayed in hospital for 5 days before being discharged with medication and guidance to make lifestyle changes that would help reduce his blood pressure.

Steve, 55, said: “I would like to pass on my thanks to the healthcare team for basically saving my life. Without the health screen I would have continued not knowing there was anything wrong. I’m really keen to encourage others to regularly get their own blood pressure checked - a message I’ve already shared with all of my family, friends and networks.”

The campaign launched in 2024 to increase awareness of the risk factors for health conditions including diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular disease. By knowing more about the risk factors and making changes as early as possible, hundreds of heart attacks and strokes could be prevented in West Yorkshire every year.

Almost 300 health screenings have taken place in person at several fixtures over the 2024 sporting season and the team have been involved in 486 quality conversations.

Just like Steve there will be many more people across West Yorkshire living with undiagnosed high blood pressure that have no symptoms and a significantly increased chance of having heart disease or a stroke. A healthy lifestyle can offer real health benefits and can help to reduce blood pressure, but getting tested is important too so you can find out how you really are.

Most people aged 40 to 74 will be invited by their GP for a health check every 5 years, and this includes a blood pressure test. If you think you’re eligible but have not been invited, contact your GP surgery. You can also get a free blood pressure test at a local pharmacy if you are aged over 40.

West Yorkshire ICB delivered this health initiative in partnership with Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers, Halifax Panthers, Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Behind it are several local and national organisations including Diabetes UK, Stroke Association, Pumping Marvellous and Get Set Goal at the University of Huddersfield.