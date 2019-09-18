Halifax MP Holly Lynch's plea for spare foreign currency to support Alzheimer's Society

Ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day Halifax MP Holly Lynch is asking people to donate any left-over foreign currency and holiday coins in the hope of raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

It is estimated that 67,000 people from the Yorkshire and the Humber region are living with a form of dementia.

The coins collected will be exchanged by the Alzheimer’s Society to help them fund research into the cause, cure, care and prevention of dementia.

Holly said; “We ran the same fundraising campaign a couple of years ago and the response was fantastic; we managed to hand over a huge stash of coins and notes.

“If you’ve been overseas on holiday recently, or have some old coins collecting dust in a drawer, please consider handing them in to the town hall or my office.

“At the end of the November we will donate everything we have received to the Alzheimer’s Society to help fund their essential and life-changing research.”

Holly has worked with the Alzheimer’s Society to promote awareness of the condition - running a ‘Dementia Friends’ session at Halifax Library, as well as at Labour Party conference where she trained 60 people to become ‘Dementia Friends’.

More recently she ran a dementia awareness event in Sowerby Bridge in conjunction with Memory Lane Café.

“Like many people, it was when family members were affected by neurological disorders that I became much more aware of the need for more research in this area”, she said.

“We need more action to treat Alzheimer’s, establish best practice for those living with the condition, and provide support for their carers.”

Notes and coins of any value or currency can be donated at the Halifax Town Hall reception or at the reception of the Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre on Hopwood Lane where Holly’s office is based.