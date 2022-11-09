Halifax student takes on epic hike so his mum and dad can be with his poorly brother in hospital

Callum Cushing’s youngest brother Blake has needed frequent medical care since being born early at 23 weeks in December 2017, weighing just 1lb 6oz.

He spent nine months in hospital in Manchester after he was born, followed by a stay in Leeds, and has been in and out of hospital ever since.

Intestinal failure means Blake’s bowel doesn’t function properly and the now four-year-old has an intravenous feed which is attached 24 hours a day.

Callum Cushing, left, with his brother Blake, four and mum Joanne and dad Alan.

If it comes out, he is at high risk of catastrophic bleeding, and it is having an impact on his kidneys and liver.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London have invited Blake for an examination, scan and tests, and may be able to offer treatment that would mean some time off the feed, or even tolerating food.

But there is only provision for one adult, so generous Callum is trying to raise enough money for his dad to be there too.

"Even after all this going on, there is not one day Blake is not laughing and got a smile on his face,” said the 20-year-old Calderdale College student.

"I’d love him to be able to take this chance with both hands but most importantly I’d love Blake to be able to have both his mum and dad by his side.”

Callum is taking on the the Three Peaks on November 19 and is appealing for sponsorship.

Blake, a pupil at Hollybank School in Mirfield, has five older siblings – Callum, 16-year-old Jacob, 15-year-old Tiegan, 13-year-old Ruby and 12-year-old Finlay.

His mum Joanne said: “They're all great with him, they love him to bits.

"He is a really happy little boy. You wouldn't think he had all these problems going on.

"He's always smiling. He loves colours and dinosaurs."

Blake is due to travel to London on November 21.

"It would mean everything to have Alan there in London for the support, and for Blake to have his dad there,” said Joanne.

