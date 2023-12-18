Halifax's 'cocaine, pills and alcohol nightlife' is damaging our health says health boss
That is the warning from Calderdale health board partners who are worried allowing some premises to open until breakfast time is giving rise to concerns about drug use and violence.
They will consider the issue again in the new year, and believe the issue is something Calderdale’s licensing authorities should consider.
Neil Smurthwaite, Calderdale lead for performance, on the NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “There is clearly a long-term issue and clearly a cocaine, pills and alcohol nightlife.
“We have talked about it here before and we have had presentations from the police – we are an outlier in West Yorkshire but because we support a night time economy until five, six, seven in the morning. We are not helping.”
It was great for the economy but there had been an increased numbers of young people presenting at A&E, said Mr Smurthwaite.
“As a locality, we need to think whether that’s the right thing for our population.
“I know its a balance of economy but I am sitting in more and more of these meetings and the night time economy is coming up time and time again as a real issue for health and social care.
“We need to take a stance on whether that is sustainable going forward,” he said.
Councillor Adam Wilkinson, said the borough tended to have nightclubs that open later than other areas, which brought in more out-of-area people.
“I think it is something the licensing committee needs to have a good look at, really,” he said.