Halifax's hardworking Macmillan cancer nurses rewarded by charity

Nicky Hill and Helen Jones, Macmillan professionals at the trust enjoyed a day at the races as VIP guests of York Racecourse and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Macmillan’s Charity Raceday raised over £150,000 for the charity, a staggering sum in the circumstances.

This result means that £9 million has been raised over the 50 years partnership between York and Macmillan – Britain’s oldest and most successful charity raceday.

Nicky Hill and Helen Jones, Macmillan professionals at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

The two Macmillan Professionals were recognised for their contribution to supporting people living with cancer in the area.

Nicky from Halifax is a Macmillan Project Manager and leads a ground-breaking prehab programme at CHFT.

The programme works with people newly diagnosed with cancer to improve their health and wellbeing, helping them to better tolerate the side effects of cancer treatment, such as chemotherapy,

“The past year has been extremely challenging for all healthcare professionals, and it was an absolute honour to be invited to attend Macmillan’s Charity Raceday, it felt like a breath of fresh air being able to do something like normality again," she said.

“I had an amazing day and it’s fabulous to know that Macmillan’s Charity Raceday raised much needed funds, it will make a massive difference to people living with cancer and is needed now, more than ever.”

Macmillan lost over £1 million in Yorkshire alone last year, as events like their charity raceday were cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic.

There are currently 179,000 people living with cancer across Yorkshire and recent Macmillan analysis also suggests tens of thousands of people across the UK are missing a cancer diagnosis they would otherwise have received, because of the impact of the pandemic.

Helen from Huddersfield is the Macmillan Information Manager at CHFT, she has worked for the charity for two and a half years.

“Patients are feeling a lot of worry and anxiety associated with the pandemic, we know first-hand the difference Macmillan funding makes and it’s great to know events like this are starting up again and raising much needed funds,” she said.