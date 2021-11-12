Halifax’s Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service wins national award

The Macmillan team consisting of Helen Jones, Mandy Davies, Holly Smith, Nicky Hill and Christopher Button won the “Whatever It Takes Award” at the national Macmillan Excellence Awards held in Manchester.

The Macmillan Excellence Awards recognise the incredible work of Macmillan professionals and teams up and down the country over the past year and beyond.

The Macmillan Information and Support Service was nominated by colleagues for their dedication to supporting people living with cancer in the Huddersfield and Calderdale area.

Macmillan Cancer Information & Support Service with host Richard Blackwood

The team scooped the ‘Whatever It Takes Award’ a new award category recognising where individuals and teams have had to adapt, innovate, collaborate, and shown great resilience despite distressing situations, as well as leading with compassion.

Helen Jones, Macmillan Information and Support Service Manager, said: 'It was a huge honour and surprise to win a national Macmillan Excellence Award and I am so proud of my amazing team who always go above and beyond to support people affected by cancer and their families.

“The team responded extremely quickly to patient need during the pandemic, it meant that people with cancer who were isolating and shielding, and who were extremely anxious, could access vital support.

“It's great that a non-clinical team can be recognised for its crucial contribution to patient wellbeing and this award inspires us to continue to do our absolute best for our patients.”

As the enormity of the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 the Macmillan team quickly moved from face to face patient support to virtual support.

This included virtual support groups and online courses for patients and family members, providing vital emotional support and information to patients.

The team also includes Macmillan Occupational Therapist Nicky Hill who runs prehabilitation courses, supporting people diagnosed with cancer before, during and after their cancer treatment.

Lisa Spivey, the Macmillan Partnership Manager in Yorkshire, said: “Huge Congratulations to the team on winning this national award, the team show a continued commitment to going above and beyond in their work for people living with cancer.

“It is humbling to hear how the team continued to strive for the best for people with cancer in extremely difficult circumstances during the pandemic.