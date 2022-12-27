News you can trust since 1853
Health: Calderdale Royal Hospital children's team moving to new base in Elland

A team providing care for children is moving away from Calderdale Royal Hospital and into Elland.

By Sarah Fitton
The Rainbow Child Development Service, currently based at the hospital, will be working from the Clock House building, on the Rosemount Estate on Huddersfield Road – from Monday, February 6.

Staff and families who use the service have been informed and some have been involved in supporting the design of the service, say the team.

In a letter, Consultant Pediatrician and Clinical Director Venkat Thiyagesh and Lead Nurse, Children and Young People’s Services Julie Mellor say: “The Clock House has been specially redesigned to incorporate the very latest, modern fit-for-purpose and disability-friendly facilities.

"These include brand new clinic and treatment rooms, an amazing sensory room, an indoor and outdoor play area.

"Children’s specialist nursing teams will also be based in the new building.

"The site of the existing centre will eventually become part of the new clinical building works planned at Calderdale Royal Hospital.”

