Deborah Harkins has taken a test for HIV in support of a campaign to increase the number of people getting checked.

One in 20 people living with HIV are unaware they have it and people can live with HIV for a long time without any symptoms.

Treatment is highly effective and people with HIV can live a normal lifespan, if they are diagnosed and get treatment early.

Calderdale Council's Director of Public Health Deborah Harkins takes a HIV test

National HIV Testing Week is a campaign to promote regular testing among the most-affected population groups in England.

Testing for HIV is free, confidential and fast and there are lots of ways to get tested, including at the local sexual health services at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax at GP surgeries using online home testing or through the Brunswick Centre.

To support the campaign, Ms Harkins attended the Brunswick Centre’s session on Tuesday to take the quick finger-prick test, the results of which are available in just 10 minutes.

"Taking an HIV test is so easy, painless and quick and the team at the Brunswick Centre are so friendly and professional,” she said.

“During HIV Testing Week, we’re raising awareness of the many different ways people can take a test. Testing is the only way to know if you have HIV so regardless of sexual orientation, age or background, it’s a good idea to test once a year for HIV.

“This ensures you can stay in control of your own health and can start treatment quickly if you are diagnosed.”

