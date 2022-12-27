The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust has been awarded £23,400 from Leeds Building Society to strengthen its mental health support for people aged between 13 and 24 who are diagnosed with the disease.

The money will be used to provide free counselling sessions for young people living with cancer in hospitals across northern England.

Sarah Dransfield, who is an ambassador of the charity, said: “The diagnosis of cancer sets off a rollercoaster ride of appointments, treatments and new routines that come with all those things.

Sarah, who is an ambassador of The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust

"I wish this offer of one-to-one counselling had been made so accessible whilst I was having treatment.

"To have it so readily available and not have to ask especially for it would have made it feel like a very normal part of the treatment.”

Laura Crane was 15 and studying for her GCSEs at Brighouse High School when she was taken ill.

After the removal of her right ovary, she was diagnosed as having an uncomplicated form of cancer. But subsequent tests revealed Laura had four different types of very rare cancer – her case was one of only a handful ever reported in the world.

She would later endure bouts of chemotherapy and a further operation to remove her other ovary, her womb and part of her bowel.

But despite her bravery, she lost her life two weeks after her 17th birthday in May 1996.

