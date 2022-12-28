Health: Halifax baby's shock diagnosis after 'mother's instinct' made mum ask doctors to run tests
A little Halifax boy has been diagnosed with a rare chromosome syndrome after his mum’s gut feeling sparked doctors to run tests.
As Hannah Doyle, 36, cradled baby son Zander after he was born, she noticed he did not resemble either of his parents and had particularly unusually swollen eyes.
Her 'mother's instinct' told her something was wrong and she asked doctors to investigate.
Zander was then diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome – a rare condition that means he has a loss of chromosomes.
It is currently unknown how it affect him in the future, and Hannah hasn't been able to find anyone else who has the same loss of chromosomes.
"When I held him to do skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies and I instantly knew there was something different,” said the mum-of-four.
"When I looked at his eyes, they were very swollen and did look a bit almond like.
"I do believe to this day that it was him telling me, because his eyes look totally different now.
"Now he does look very much like his dad but when he was first born, he did look very different."
She said the diagnosis was a shock.
"It felt really daunting and really scary because your mind goes into overload and you just start thinking the worst,” she said.
Despite his condition, Zander - now aged 10 weeks - is a 'happy little baby', said Hannah.
"Now I think it's more of a massive waiting game really, just waiting and seeing really,” she added.
"Particularly when I can't find anyone else with the same particular deletion that he's got missing so there's not even anyone else to compare him to.
"It could have no impact on him whatsoever but the not knowing is hard because you read things and wonder if it will impact him."
Hannah is trying to spread awareness of Zander's condition and has started posting videos on TikTok about Chromosome Deletion Syndrome.
She said: "Sometimes I must admit that as a parent, I think it would have been better to have not known this. But I know it's better to know so I can understand him if there is any difficulties so I want to spread awareness so lots of other children are better understood.”