A meeting of Calderdale Cares Partnership’s board yesterday (Thursday) gave the go ahead for Rosegarth Surgery, in Savile Park, and its branch surgery at Siddal to amalagamate with Springhall Group Practice – which covers Spring Hall Medical Centre, Queens Road Surgery and Southowram Surgery.

Calderdale Councillor for Town ward, Joe Thompson, said conditions for the merger have been imposed, including a commitment to better communication, no surgery closures and no reduction in service hours.

He said: “I have been contacted by many residents both before and since being elected about this issue, and I know that the service has not been good enough for some time now at Siddal and Rosegarth.

Rosegarth Surgery in Halifax

“Big themes throughout the meeting were around the communication from the surgeries, and the difficulty patients are having with simply accessing their doctor in the first place.

"It was also noted that there were around 2,500 responses to the proposals, and that a large number of these were against the merger.

"It was made clear that further improvements had to be made and that the communication needs to improve going forward.

"I know what a huge issue this has been for residents, and I'm grateful for all of those who've taken the time to contact me, attend meetings and take part in this process.

"I am hopeful that things can begin to improve now for the residents, and will be keeping a keen eye on how things are going on.”

As reported by the Courier, the GP surgeries say the merger will improve services for patients and staff.

They also believe it will secure the survival of Rosegarth Surgery, which is currently a one-GP partner practice managing a list of more than 10,000 patients.

But there have been serious concerns from patients. Of those who have responded to a consultation, 58 per cent said they did not support the merger.

Worries included that access would worsen, with it becoming more difficult to get an appointment and get through on the phone.

There were some worried that quality of service would deteriorate further and others who were concerned about continuity of care and being able to see the same GP and other medical staff.

