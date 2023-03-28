News you can trust since 1853
Health: Halifax man left paralysed by brutal crash organising fun day to help others with spinal injuries

A Halifax man left paralysed after a devastating accident is dedicating his time to supporting people facing the same trauma.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Joseph English’s life was changed forever when the car he was travelling in veered off the road, flipped on to its side and crashed into the back of a parked vehicle.

He had no visible injuries to his body or face but the crash caused catastrophic spinal injuries and he is now confined to a wheelchair with no movement below his neck.

But Joseph is helping others to rebuild their lives through his charity, Quad-Rebuild.

Joe English is fundraising to help others
“When I ran my own construction company, I tried to achieve as much as I could to build a strong future for myself,” he said.

"Now I am using that same work ethic and drive to provide support for those who have gone through similar life-changing experiences.”

Joseph, 32, came up with the idea for Quad-Rebuild during his 11 months of rehabilitation in Sheffield.

“It was a difficult time, lying in a hospital bed, feeling frustrated and helpless,” he said. “But I knew I wasn’t the only one in that position.

Joe English, from Halifax, suffered catastrophic spinal injuries in a car crash.
"After talking to other patients, I started to appreciate the challenges we were all facing - not just me - and I set about launching the charity.”

Quad-Rebuild helps with everything from adapting homes to accommodate vital equipment to regaining confidence.

A fundraising day for the charity is taking place on Sunday, April 9 at Savile Park Moor in Halifax.

It will include children’s rides, bouncy castles, an Easter egg hunt and various stalls.

Entry is free and the event runs from 10am to 4pm.

