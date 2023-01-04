Reacting to Rishi Sunak’s speech today (Wednesday), in which he said cutting waiting lists was one of his five priorities, Holly Lynch said not enough is being done.

Mr Sunak also said he wants to halve inflation to ease the soaring cost of living and grow the economy to create better paid jobs.

Much focus in the national media today was given to an announcement that the Prime Minister wants bid for all young people to study maths until they are at least 18.

Holly Lynch has called for immediate action

Labour MP Ms Lynch said: “Hundreds of people are dying unnecessarily each week due to delays in the NHS and hundreds of local families here in Halifax are struggling to heat their homes or feed their families.

“Nothing the Prime Minister has said today will reassure anyone, and his big announcement was on studying maths. He is completely out of touch with the now desperate challenges facing ordinary people.

“The crisis in our health service is a result of 13 years of underfunding, understaffing and a failure to reform the social care system. We need clear action immediately in order to secure patient safety.”

Calderdale Council Leader and Labour councillor Tim Swift added: “Twelve years of austerity has seen the NHS under huge pressure, and desperate for both capital investment and a comprehensive staffing plan.

Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax

“In the short-term, the Government must act quickly with a comprehensive and fair offer to nurses and ambulance staff to settle the current pay dispute and restore staff morale whilst doing everything possible to prioritise patient and staff safety this winter."

Mr Sunak’s speech outlined his five immediate priorities for the country.

He said: “We will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security.

"We will grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country.

"We will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services.

"By March, NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly.

"We will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed.”

The President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has been reported to say he believes NHS waiting times for December will be the worst he has ever seen.

Dr Adrian Boyle is also reported to have said as many as 500 people could be dying each week in the UK because of delays to emergency care.

In Calderdale, residents are being urged to avoid going to A and E unless their lives or limbs are at risk after a surge in demand for emergency help.

The trust that runs Calderdale Royal Hospital is asking people to help them ensure they can care for those most in need by seeking medical treatment elsewhere if at all possible.

