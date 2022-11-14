That is the warning from Calderdale Council, who say this year has seen 200 cases in the UK - the largest outbreak we have ever experienced.

Although there have been no reports of the disease being found in Calderdale birds yet, strict preventative measures have been introduced across the country to prevent any further spread.

It is now a legal requirement that bird keepers across the UK must keep all their captive birds (including pet chickens and ducks) indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures.

The rules are in place across the UK (Getty Images)

This includes using footwear sanitising dips, changing footwear and reducing the number of people entering a premise or poultry housing.

There is very little risk to humans from bird flu, says the council, but anyone coming into contact with or keeping poultry should continue to follow simple hygiene measures, such as regularly washing hands and other exposed areas.

This reduces the risk of transmission and mitigates any harm to those who have come into close contact with poultry.

Calderdale Council says it will continue to work with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to ensure that the strict safety rules are being followed and apply appropriate enforcement action if necessary.

Failure to comply with the housing measures set by DEFRA could result in a fine.

The council is urging people to remain alert for any signs of bird flu and report suspected cases immediately via the DEFRA Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200301.

If any bird flu cases are found in the borough, the council says it will work with partners and bird owners to apply measures to prevent any further spread of the disease.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “Although, thankfully ,there have been no confirmed cases in Calderdale at this time, it’s vital that people who keep birds and poultry now keep them housed to protect our bird population.

“We understand that housing birds may be difficult, especially for those birds who are not used to being kept indoors, but it’s so important.”