Health: 'Life and limb-threatening emergencies only' plea from Calderdale's hospital amid soaring pressure on NHS
Calderdale residents are being urged to avoid going to A and E unless their lives or limbs are at risk after a surge in demand for emergency help.
The trust that runs Calderdale Royal Hospital has made a plea on social media for people to help them ensure they can care for those most in need by seeking medical treatment elsewhere if at all possible.
It says there has been a massive rise in the number of people going to A and E, and are warning of “very long waiting times”.
“We have seen a huge increase in the number of people attending A and E since Christmas and there are currently very long waiting times,” the trust posted.
"We are calling on local people to help us help those most in need by only attending A and E for life or limb-threatening emergencies.”
The trust has also made an appeal for the return of community equipment, saying it is seeing high demand for equipment and aids needed to discharge patients.
Anyone who has hospital equipment that they no longer need can arrange a return by calling 01422 261399 for Calderdale Royal Hospital and 01484 728970 for Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Information about which services can help with different medical issues can be found at https://togetherwe-can.com/
Anyone who is unsure where to go can call the NHS on 111 or visit https://111.nhs.uk/