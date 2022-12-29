The trust that runs Calderdale Royal Hospital has made a plea on social media for people to help them ensure they can care for those most in need by seeking medical treatment elsewhere if at all possible.

It says there has been a massive rise in the number of people going to A and E, and are warning of “very long waiting times”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have seen a huge increase in the number of people attending A and E since Christmas and there are currently very long waiting times,” the trust posted.

People are being urged to avoid A and E if possible

"We are calling on local people to help us help those most in need by only attending A and E for life or limb-threatening emergencies.”

The trust has also made an appeal for the return of community equipment, saying it is seeing high demand for equipment and aids needed to discharge patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has hospital equipment that they no longer need can arrange a return by calling 01422 261399 for Calderdale Royal Hospital and 01484 728970 for Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Information about which services can help with different medical issues can be found at https://togetherwe-can.com/

Advertisement Hide Ad