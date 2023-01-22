The plan would see Rosegarth Surgery, in Savile Park, and its branch surgery at Siddal amalgamating with Springhall Group Practice, which covers Spring Hall Medical Centre, Queens Road Surgery and Southowram Surgery.

The GP surgeries say the merger would improve services for patients and staff.

They also believe it will secure the survival of Rosegarth Surgery, which is currently a one-GP partner practice managing a list of more than 10,000 patients.

Rosegarth Surgery in Halifax

But there have been serious concerns from patients. Of those who have responded to a consultation, 58 per cent said they did not support the merger.

Worries included that access would worsen, with it becoming more difficult to get an appointment and get through on the phone.

There were some worried that quality of service would deteriorate further and others who were concerned about continuity of care and being able to see the same GP and other medical staff.

According to board papers for the Calderdale Cares Partnership board meeting, which has been recommended to approve the merger, all current sites would remain open.

The current proposal would not mean any changes to the provision of appointments or services, and opening hours would remain the same.

The papers say Springhall Group Practice currently has seven partner GPs covering 38 sessions and three salaried GPs covering 13 sessions. It has 19,634 patients.

Rosegarth Surgery has one GP partner covering eight session and three salaried GPs covering 21 sessions. It has 10,049 patients.

The papers also say Rosegarth has experienced “significant pressures” and one lead GP has been left dealing with a large amount of the responsibilities, leadership and management of the practice.

Work is ongoing to improve the services there, including staff training and recruitment. But while there has been an increase in GPs, finding and keeping nurses and admin staff “remains challenging”, say the papers and “impact on the overall sustainability of the practice”.

If the merger does not go ahead, Rosegarth Surgery may have to close, meaning its patients would have to join neighbouring practices.

