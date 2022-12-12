The drug most commonly used to treat the disease is in short supply here and across the whole of the UK, say some Halifax pharmacists.

One said he has seen parents unable to get hold of any despite trying 15 pharmacies all across Calderdale.

But they are reassuring people that there are alternative antibiotics available – and people should ask their pharmacists which will work best.

Hassan Riaz

Demand for penicillin and other antibiotics has risen dramatically in recent days as the number of cases of strep A has risen, particularly among school-aged children.

One Halifax pharmacist, who did not want to be named, said he was running short of penicillin and could not replenish stock because his wholesalers say there is no availability.

Hassan Riaz, Manger of Sandbeds Pharmacy in Pellon, said he has spoken to several pharmacists in Halifax facing the same struggle as him to obtain any penicillin.

He said liquid form of the medicine is particularly difficult to get hold of.

When he has been able to order some, it has only been a limited amount.

"I’ve never seen anything like the shortage we’re currently seeing,” he said.

"It’s not just in Calderdale, it’s across the UK.

"I’ve had parents coming in who have been to 15 different pharmacies and have been unable to get hold of any penicillin.

“But there are alternatives. Ask your pharmacist and they will be able to recommend an alternative that will work just as well, depending on the condition.”

He urged people not to panic, to and to consult their pharmacist or GP to find out what other medicine can be used if penicillin is unavailable.

Debs Harkins, Director of Public Health at Calderdale Council, is urging parents and carers to learn the symptoms of the disease so they know what to look out for.

She said cases of Group A streptococcus – also known as Strep A or scarlet fever – happen every year, although it’s more common to see them in late Winter and Spring rather than this time of year.

She said: “What makes Strep A distinctive is having a really bad sore throat, which makes it difficult to eat or drink and a rash which feels sandpapery to touch.

"If your child has either of these symptoms then you need to seek medical advice.”

Parents and carers who identify these symptoms should contact NHS 111 online, call NHS 111 or their GP because early treatment with oral antibiotics is important to reduce the risk of complications, such as pneumonia or a bloodstream infection.

NHS 111 online is for people aged five and over. Call NHS 111 if you need help for a child under five.

