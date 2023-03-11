'Help us' plea from Halifax's hospital amidst massive demand and looming doctors' strikes

The team there say they are dealing with “exceptionally high” levels of demand and “extreme pressures”.

And the pressure will increase next week when junior doctors take part in three days of nationwide walkouts from 7am on Monday to 7am on Thursday.

The hospital has said hospitals across West Yorkshire have seen some of the highest ever levels of attendances in A&Es this winter.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

"We prioritise those with the most urgent need, to ensure patients are kept as safe as possible under difficult circumstances,” they continued.

"We need the public’s help to support our urgent and emergency care services by only attending A&E for life or limb-threatening conditions.

"This is particularly important ahead of the planned junior doctors nationwide industrial action. There are over 300 junior doctors working in our hospitals and in GP practices across Calderdale and Kirklees, and we are expecting the majority of them to participate in the strike.

"If you come to A&E and your condition is not urgent or life-threatening, you may have a very long wait or be redirected to a more appropriate service.