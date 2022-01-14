Here's where you can get protected against Covid-19 at walk-in clinics in Calderdale this weekend

People are being urged to take advantage of walk-in vaccine clinics this weekend.

Walk-in clinics will be available tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday to help make it as easy as possible for people to get the vital jab. First and second doses are also on offer for anyone who needs them.

Tomorrow, they will be held at Boots on Market Street in Halifax between 9.30am and noon, and 2pm to 4.30pm; The Pharmacy Group at Ryburn Buildings in Sowerby Bridge between 9.30am and 5.30pm; Luddenden Foot Pharmacy between 11am and 2pm, and 3pm and 6pm; Plane Trees Group Practice on Sandbeds Road in Halifax between 9am and 11am; and Spring Hall Group Practice in Halifax between 10am and 1pm.

On Sunday, they will be held at Boots on Market Street in Halifax between 11am and 3.30pm; Luddenden Foot Pharmacy between 10am and 5pm; Salem Methodist Church in Halifax between 10am and 1pm; and Brook Pharmacy on Queens Road between 9.30am and 1pm, and 2pm and 6pm.

The booster jab has been shown to be crucial in protecting people against the Omicron variant, which is continuing to spread rapidly across the country.

Although evidence suggests the variant is not as severe as originally feared, the numbers of people being infected is leading to an increase in hospital admissions and disruption to public services in general.

Neil Smurthwaite, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Calderdale, said: “We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for people to get their booster – or whichever vaccination they need – and help with the battle against Omicron.

“Infection rates are at an all time high and having a major impact on all aspects of daily life so we are asking people to their jab as soon as possible to help to protect themselves and play their part in keeping going.”

Details of local walk-in clinics are available on NHS Calderdale CCG’s website at https://www.calderdaleccg.nhs.uk/grabajab/ . More clinics across West Yorkshire can be found by using the walk-in site finder on www.nhs.uk