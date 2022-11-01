Here's why you might see people in hazmat suits at Calderdale Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust hospital this morning
Visitors to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary this morning are being urged not to be alarmed if they see people in hazmat suits.
By Sarah Fitton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
The hospital team say they are running a hazardous materials exercise near the underground car park and ambulance drop off.
They posted on social media: “The decontamination tent will be up and our staff will be in HAZMAT suits. No cause for alarm.”