Hospital bosses issue update on new multi-storey car park for Calderdale Royal Hosptial

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Work on a new multi-storey car park for Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax is making progress.

Huber, the construction partner for the facility started piling work on Monday.

Piling involves putting in a series of concrete pillars underground to provide stability to the car park.

To carry out the work, a huge piling rig was brought on site last weekend.

Work is underway to build a new car park at the hospitalplaceholder image
Work is underway to build a new car park at the hospital

Site manager Paul Ryan said: "The car park is being built using what's known as modern methods of construction. This is a process which focuses on off-site construction techniques, as alternatives to traditional building.”

For the new car park, this means using pre-cast concrete and steel components, he explained.

"Building the car park this way means it will also be completed much more quickly than traditional construction methods and, in parallel to the onsite works, will help provide reduced traffic on site, safer working practices and increased quality,” he added.

The piling work is expected to take less than nine weeks.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, says every effort will be made to minimise the construction traffic impact on the hospital’s neighbours.

Once complete, the new car park is expected to provide an extra 400 spaces.

Included in the plans are electric car charging points, extra blue badge spaces, cycle parking facilities and 24/7 CCTV.

