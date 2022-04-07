The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Calderdale, according to the data.

1. Lister Lane Surgery There are 4,953 patients per GP at Lister Lane Surgery, Halifax. In total there are 8,585 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.7 GPs.

2. Hebden Bridge Group Practice There are 4,454 patients per GP at Hebden Bridge Group Practice. In total there are 18,646 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.2 GPs.

3. Calder Community Practice There are 4,080 patients per GP at Calder Community Practice. In total there are 2,750 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.7 GPs.

4. Caritas Group Practice There are 3,259 patients per GP at Caritas Group Practice, Boothtown. In total there are 8,822 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.7 GPs.