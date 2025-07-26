Measles can cause life threatening complications 🏥

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Measles is nearly twice as contagious as the common cold.

Cases of measles have been increasing across the UK.

Health officials are warning parents to get their children vaccinated.

Parents are being urged to vaccinate their children as the number of measles cases continues to rise.

It comes after earlier this month, a child who had contracted measles died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cases of measles have been on the rise, since January 1, there have been 529 laboratory confirmed measles cases reported in England, an increase of 109 cases since the last report on June 5.

The decline in the uptake of vaccinations including the MMR, means that vaccination rates are well below the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) target of 95%, leaving thousands of children left unprotected.

Speaking in June, Dr Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency said: “The MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from measles. Babies under the age of one and some people who have weakened immune systems can’t have the vaccine and are at risk of more serious complications if they get measles. They rely on the rest of us getting the vaccine to protect them.

“It is never too late to catch up, if you’re not sure if any of your family are up to date, check their Red Book or contact your GP practice. Don’t put it off and regret it later.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents are being encouraged to get their children vaccinated from measles. | Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to serious complications and in rare cases even death.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles often first materialises as cold-like symptoms including a high temperature, a blocked or runny nose, sneezing and a cough. Small white spots may also appear inside the cheeks and back of lips, according to the NHS, along with a visible rash.

What is a measles rash?

A measles rash is usually appears a few days after developing the cold-like symptoms, brown or red in appearance, it starts on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is eligible for the MMR vaccine?

The MMR vaccine is offered to all babies and young children as part of the NHS vaccination schedule. It is delivered in two doses, the first when the child is one-years-old and the second when the child is three years and four months old.

Babies between six and 12 months can have an extra dose of the MMR vaccine before this if:

they're travelling abroad to an area with a lot of measles

they've been close to someone with measles

there's an outbreak of measles

The MMR vaccine is also available to older children and adults who may have missed their vaccination at GP surgeries and in some pharmacies.

How can I check my child’s MMR status?

If you are unsure as to whether or not your child is up to date with their MMR vaccinations you can check your child’s vaccinations Red Book, or contact your GP practice who can provide more information. If your child is not up to date, your GP will then be able to provide the vaccinations they need.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of measles and how to access the MMR vaccine at NHS.UK.