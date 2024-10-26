Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A birthing centre which was available to Calderdale women remains shut and will only re-open if midwives with the right mix of skills and experience are recruited, councillors have heard.

Calderdale and Kirklees councillors heard that Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’s recruitment of midwives generally is getting up to strength.

They also heard work is being done to open up access to Mid-Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust’s Bronte Birth Centre, based on the site of Dewsbury and District Hospital, which reopened in April.

But reopening Huddersfield Birth Centre at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary would be contingent on recruitment of not only enough midwives but also in consideration of the skill mix and experience they bring, councillors heard.

Councillor Liz Smaje was one of the councillors at the meeting

A review of the Huddersfield centre and options for a sustainable free standing birth centre model for Kirklees will take place in Spring 2025 – once a large cohort of newly qualified midwives has settled in and their impact on the skill mix assessed, midwifery officers said.

Coun Jane Rylah (Kirklees, Lab, Holme Valley South) and Committee Co-Chair Coun Liz Smaje (Kirklees, Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw) pressed for firmer details regarding a decision over re-opening the Huddersfield centre.

Coun Smaje said: “Is there a definitive timeline where you’re going to say ‘yes, we can have a centre at Huddersfield, we have got the capacity’ or no?”

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Calderdale, Con, Brighouse) said the “soft launch” of the Bronte Birth Centre’s re-opening seemed a bit “woolly” and therefore difficult to measure success in promoting it to families in the Calderdale and Kirklees trust area.

Huddersfield Royal Infirmary

Committee co-chair, Coun Coln Hutchinson (Calderdale, Lab, Skircoat) agreed the success of this had a bearing on whether a second one would open – publicising it would reveal what demand was.

There is a birth centre at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax which remains open.

Improving midwife recruitment means Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust is up to strength and Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has a vacancy rate down to six per cent, Calderdale and Kirklees Joint Health Overview Scrutiny Committee heard.

This was addressing some long-standing staffing problems – including resulting in closure of the Huddersfield birth centre four years ago amid the pandemic.

Midwifery officers old councillors better recruitment had improved morale and was “a light at the end of the tunnel.”