Huge Rastrick care home scheme all set for September 2020 opening

A Calderdale care home scheme for people living with dementia is on course for its opening later this year

Railway Bridge View at Rastrick is due to be completed in partnership with the Home Group by September and will include homes for people with dementia, ten apartments among the 65 units being built.

How Railway Bridge View at Rastrick will look

Councillor Bob Metcalfe, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Social Care, said in his report to full council: "The scheme build is progressing well with over 70 per cent of the roof complete and a forecast completion date of September 2020.

"A promotion event will take place in February which will showcase the scheme to prospective residents as well as providing recruitment opportunities. A housing allocations panel will be established in March."

The £11.3 million project with Home Group, one of the UK’s largest providers of homes for sale and affordable rent, joined forces with Calderdale Council, Leeds-based architect Brewster Bye and energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE, to construct the 65 extra care apartments with some facilities specially designed for residents with dementia.

Teresa Snaith, Head of Development and Delivery, New Models of Care at Home Group, said: “We’re excited to see this extra care development, which will offer our customers the highest quality homes to suit their needs, moving forward.

“This scheme is the latest example of our new models of care programme which brings together excellent building design principles, partners and community consultation to deliver homes, while promoting health and wellbeing for those who live there”

The partnership has recently been shortlisted for an Inside Housing Development award relating for the Bramston Street extra care scheme in the Best Older People’s Housing Development category.

Mick Mills, Regional Managing Director at ENGIE, said: “We are delighted to be starting work on this new development with our partners. This extra care scheme will help to drive forward our shared ambition of expanding the choice of high quality retirement housing in the borough to ensure the older generation are able to enjoy life to the fullest whilst maintaining their independence.

“This new scheme is the eleventh development for ENGIE and Home Group in the last 10 years and represents a continuation of our great partnership work to provide quality, affordable housing.”