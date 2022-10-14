Calderdale already delivers quality treatment for those with drug and substance issues and the National Drug Strategy money will build on work undertaken with partners, for example health services and law enforcement, councillors heard.

Calderdale Council Cabinet agreed to accept the money – between £800,000 and £900,000 – and there is potential to bid for up to another £700,000 in 2024-2025, councillors were told.

Cabinet member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said the borough’s wellbeing strategy aspired for people to live a larger life, but unfortunately in some cases drug use was preventing that.

Calderdale councillor Sarah Courtney

The council and partners were tackling drug related harm and improving outcomes for people and the money would build on successes – stakeholders had already met to help determine priorities.

“We’re ahead of the game on delivering quality treatment and are already working along the guidelines in the independent review of drugs that was presented by Dame Carol Black,” she said.

Where appropriate work with West Yorkshire colleagues including commissioning will be in the mix.

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said this recognised it was a health rather than criminal issue and that was very important.

