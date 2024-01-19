'I'm terrified for her': Loved ones desperate to get young Halifax woman home after 'botched' breast surgery in Turkey

Horrified family and friends have launched an urgent campaign to get a young Halifax woman home after a breast operation in Turkey left her with horrific complications.

Chloe Rose, 22, is suffering from necrosis – the death of body tissue, say her loved ones, after undergoing the surgery earlier this week.

They are desperate to get her flown back home and into the care of doctors here – but do not think she can travel on a regular flight.

They are hoping to arrange for an air ambulance to bring her home, and have launched a fundraising appeal to collect the £15,000 needed to pay for it.

Chloe Rose, from Halifax, is scared and in pain, say her loved ones

Her sister-in-law, Collette Pickering, said: “She’s my little sister – I love her to bits.

"Last night I couldn’t sleep because I thought I was going to get a message saying she had died.

"I’m terrified for her.

"Hearing her screaming and crying in pain and saying she doesn’t want to die – it’s awful not being able to be there with her and help her.”

Chloe's loved ones are desperate to get her flown home

Chloe and her friend Rachel Mucha, also from Halifax, flew out to Turkey on Sunday so that Chloe could undergo a breast uplift operation.

But what was supposed to be a one-hour surgery took doctors five hours and when she came out of the operating room, Colette said Chloe was convulsing on the bed.

Her family say too much skin was taken from her breast, causing the circulation to her nipples to be cut off.

In a bid to remedy the situation, Collette said the doctors reopened Chloe’s stitches but she was left for some time with open wounds and has now developed necrosis – meaning she in severe pain and incredibly weak.

"It was only after speaking to the British embassy that Chloe was given antibiotics however her health is still not improving,” said Collette.

She said Rachel has been incredible, describing her as Chloe’s “saviour”.

But they are desperate to get Chloe home and treated in the UK.

"She’s young, scared and away from family and help,” said Collette.