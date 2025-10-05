Innovative winter bug hubs open across Calderdale

Special hubs dedicated to treating winter illnesses have opened across Calderdale.

In a bid to help residents and ease pressures on the NHS during the colder months, Pennine GP Alliance has once again launched its acute respiratory infection centres around the borough.

As cases of flu, covid, and other respiratory illnesses rise during winter, the hubs aim to quickly assess, advise and treat people with a persistent cough, shortness of breath, and other signs of respiratory illness.

The hubs include the use of a simple finger pin-prick blood test that can determine within 10 minutes. whether an infection is viral or bacterial.

That helps medics make faster, safer decisions about treatment, reduces unnecessary antibiotic prescribing, and lowers repeat GP visits and A&E attendances, says Pennine GP Alliance.

During last year’s winter, the hubs made 17,531 appointments available and supported 10,673 A&E avoidances.

Dr Asif Yaseen, medical director at Pennine GP Alliance, said: “The winter months bring extra pressures for both patients and GP practices, particularly around respiratory illnesses.

"Re-opening the ARI hubs ensures people can get the right care quickly, while helping practices focus on routine care for their communities.”

Patients contacting their GP practice with respiratory concerns may be referred to a hub if their symptoms match the criteria required.

There are five hubs across Calderdale which provide assessments, diagnostic tests, oxygen monitoring, medication, and follow-up care.

Where required, patients may be referred back to their GP for further treatment.

