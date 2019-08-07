Jobs to be axed at Calderdale Council care home with fears over building's future

Withdrawn funding means a council care home will have to reduce numbers of staff there and care might ultimately be provided at an alternative location.

The model of care provided at the council’s home at Ferney Lee, Ferney Lee Road, Todmorden, must be reviewed, members of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet were told in the private section of the meeting at Halifax Town Hall last week.

It was discussed without the public present because it involved issues of staff consultation which will take place.

Cabinet heard in the report presented by Cabinet member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, Coun Biob Metcalfe (Lab, Town) that there were a number of environmental factors and issues relating to the building’s condition which meant care was being delieved at Ferney Lee in a setting which was not fit for purpose.

Coun Metcalfe said there were five permanent residents at Ferney Lee which meant occupancy rates in relation to permanent placements were low and unit costs of those placements were very high.

The investment required due to the age and design of the building, in addition to identified repair work and ongoing maintenance costs was significant, Cabinet heard.

Councillors were also told that Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) would withdraw funding for the intermediate care beds from the end of September.

The consequence of this was that a formal consultation would be required with all staff as there would be the need to reduce staffing by the equivlent of 5.5 full time employees.

The report outlined background information, options considered, financial, legal, environmental, health and economic implications for the home.

Coun Metcalfe and Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press (Lab, Todmorden) spoke about the need to ensure the good quality care and appropriate living conditions for existing residents and that communication with residents, their families and staff at the home was of the utmost importance to the council.

Cabinet agreed formal discussion and re-assessment of the care needs with the five permanent residents at Ferney Lee and their families regarding the options for their future care and support needs should be started.

Consultations with staff will also begin following the CCG’s removal of intermediate care funding.

Cabinet have also asked council officers to prepare an option appraisal for the future model of care which could be delivered at Ferney Lee – or an alternative location – for them to consider in the future.

