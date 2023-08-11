Joe Wicks invites people to join him on a 5km jog in Halifax's Manor Heath Park this Sunday

The fitness guru has issued an invite on his social media channels for people to join him at Manor Heath Park at 8.30am for a 5km walk or jog.

Joe is in Halifax that day for two workout sessions at The Piece Hall – one at 12.30pm and one at 6.30pm.

Tickets for both sessions are sold out but Joe has today (Friday) said he will be at Manor Heath Park on Sunday morning and people are welcome to join him.