The British Medical Association has announced industrial action between 7am and 7am on Thursday (March 16).

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust says it is trying to keep disruption to a minimum but some appointments may need to be delayed.

The trust said: “Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax

"We have been working with our healthcare partners to ensure we continue to be able to deliver safe care during the period of industrial action.

"We are doing our best to keep disruption for our patients and their families to a minimum while ensuring we can continue to provide both emergency care for the most seriously ill and injured patients, as well as care on the wards for our patients.

"We may need to postpone some appointments. We will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action. If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned.

"Please continue to attend your GP appointments unless you are contacted and told otherwise.

"If you are expecting a baby, please continue to attend maternity services as normal.

"If you need medical help or advice, go to NHS 111 online unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999.”

