A national walkout by junior doctors is taking place between 7am on Thursday (July 13) and Friday, July 21 and a consultants’ strike is happening between Thursday, July 20 and 21.

A spokesperson for Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust said patients who do not have a “life or limb-threatening emergency” may face long waits in A and E, and some hospital appointments will be delayed.

"We have been working with our healthcare partners to ensure we continue to be able to deliver safe care during the period of industrial action,” said the spokesperson.

"We are doing our best to keep disruption for our patients and their families to a minimum, while ensuring we can continue to provide both emergency care for the most seriously ill and injured patients, as well as care for our patients on the wards.

"We may need to postpone some appointments. We will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action. If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned.

"Please continue to attend your GP appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.

"If you are expecting a baby, please continue to attend maternity services as normal.

"If you need medical help or advice, go to NHS 111 online, unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999.”

Huw Masson, Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Clinical Director at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The emergency department is for life or limb-threatening emergencies only.

“In the upcoming strikes, staffing will be exceptionally tight and, as you would expect, we will prioritise emergencies.

£If you do not have a life or limb-threatening emergency, you will be prioritised accordingly and may be redirected to alternate services or wait a long time to be seen.”