People across Calderdale are being urged to “choose NHS services wisely” ahead of a six-day junior doctors’ strike.

The mass walkout at one of the busiest times of the year for the health service starts at 7am tomorrow (Wednesday) and will last until 6.59am on Tuesday, January 9.

Bosses at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust says Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary will both be “significantly impacted” by the strike.

But they say appointments and procedures will only be cancelled “where necessary”.

Dr Huw Masson, consultant in emergency medicine and clinical director for urgent and emergency care, is urging patients to use services wisely

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We have been working with our healthcare partners to ensure we continue to be able to deliver safe care during the period of industrial action.

"We will ensure that resources are prioritised to protect emergency treatment, cancer care, critical care, maternity and neonatal care, trauma, and patients who have waited the longest for elective surgery.

“During this period of industrial action, and indeed over winter, we ask patients to choose NHS services wisely and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most.

"This includes using NHS 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency. More information on when to call 999 and when to go to A&E is available on the NHS website.

"Please be assured that we will only cancel appointments and procedures where it is necessary and will reschedule immediately, where possible. If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned.

"Please continue to attend your GP appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.

"If you are expecting a baby, please continue to attend maternity services as normal.”

Dr Huw Masson, consultant in emergency medicine and clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said: “The first week of the year is always a very busy time for our hospitals, and with strike action falling in the same week, we will be under even more pressure this year.

“Patient safety is our absolute priority and I urge people to please choose NHS services wisely so we can prioritise those with genuine, life-threatening emergencies. NHS 111 online should be your first port of call if you are unsure where to go.”