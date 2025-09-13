Halifax’s MP has praised the work of a cancer awareness group aimed at empowering people to take charge of their health.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Dearden visited Calderdale Cancer Aware to find out more about the three-year initiative funded by Macmillan Cancer Support and hosted by Halifax Opportunities Trust (HOT)

She was able to find out more about several of the group’s pioneering outreach programmes, including Women’s Health After 40, Girls’ Afternoon In, and initiatives that connect men’s health with sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also spoke to a resident who has been helped by the group and who said: “Calderdale Cancer Aware has been a lifeline for this community, and I wouldn’t be here without them.

Halifax's MP Kate Dearden visited the group

"They’ve not only helped me through my health concerns but they’ve supported my wellbeing as well.

"It’s been great to speak with Kate Dearden and show her just how essential services like these are.”

Ms Dearden said: “It’s shocking that over 1,100 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Calderdale, and uptake of bowel cancer screening remains below the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Too often, people here are being diagnosed later, when treatment is more complex and outcomes are worse.

"This community-led project is helping to change that – by breaking down barriers, raising awareness of signs and symptoms, and helping people navigate the system.

"It was good to meet some of the people they’ve supported and hear how trusted local outreach can make a real difference.”

If you have a story to share, you can contact the Courier’s reporting team by emailing [email protected].