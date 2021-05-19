'Keep up the good work' plea as Calderdale Covid infection rate falls

NHS Digital seven day interval summary date for May 9 to May 15, 2021, saw COVID-19 cases fall in Calderdale, with 81 cases, down nine per cent, giving a case rate of 38.3 per 100,000 people.

In the previous seven day period the rate was 42.1 per 100,000 people.

Triage rates – these are the number of calls from people who think they may have coronavirus to the various NHS lines – were up by 19 per cent with 81 triages giving a rate of 38 per 100,000 people.

Covid infection rates continue to fall in Calderdale

The council says: “Let’s keep up the good work and continue doing all we can to protect ourselves and each other.”

This means following guidelines including social distancing, to help keep case rates down.

Government seven day rolling figures for date ending May 12, 2021, show the number of new cases in Calderdale in that period were as follows.

Todmorden West and Cornholme, fewer than 3; Todmorden East and Walsden, 3; Hebden Bridge, fewer than 3; Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, fewer than 3; Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, fewer than 3; Sowerby Bridge, fewer than 3; Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, 7; Greetland and Stainland, fewer than 3; Elland, fewer than 3; Rastrick West, fewer than 3; Rastrick East, 3; Brighouse, fewer than 3; Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, fewer than 3; Hipperholme, fewer than 3; Northowram and Shelf, 6; Central Halifax and Boothtown, 5; Southowram and Siddal, 3; Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, 4; Illingworth and Ogden, 3; Mixenden, fewer than 3; Wheatley and Ovenden West, fewer than 3; Ovenden East, fewer than 3; Pellon East, 12; Pellon West and Highroad Well, fewer than 3; King Cross, 4; Savile Park, fewer than 3; Skircoat Green, 5.

The Government figures by local area are classed as Middle Super Output Areas – each has an average population of around 7,200.