Eight-year-old Elsie Milroy-Harris, from Todmorden, is facing a tough fight against the disease that could see her needing more than two years of chemotherapy. She loves gymnastics, going to cub scouts, camping and playing with her friends – but the disease has left her unable to do any of these. To try and boost her through her treatment, her mum Frances has been suggesting Elsie put together a list of five things she would like to do when she is well enough. The list often changes but usually includes a trip to Alton Towers, visiting London to “see the history”, going to the circus, and a camping party with her friends. Frances set up an online fundraiser as people were asking how they could help, and she has been bowled over by the amount of people who have donated, with more than £5,600 already raised. Elsie, who lives with her mum, oil rig worker dad Dave and five-year-old sister Alice, is home educated but also attends Hebden Bridge Learning Community part-time. She started feeling unwell at the end of last year but doctors said it was a virus. "She looked pale and seemed tired but then developed a temperature in January,” said Frances. "After my 111 call she was seen by a doctor that referred her for blood tests at Halifax hospital which showed she had Leukaemia and we were immediately admitted to Leeds Children’s Hospital.” Frances said the family’s world was turned upside down. "It was very difficult to understand that this was actually happening to us in a way, Elsie had always been so strong and healthy until a few months before her diagnosis.” Elsie has already spent several weeks in hospital in Leeds and still returns every week for chemotherapy and regular bone marrow extractions. She is likely to need at least six months of intensive chemotherapy and then 18 months of lower level chemotherapy. "Elsie has been amazing,” said Frances. "She has missed her usual activities and being able to run about. She has suffered from hair loss and weakened legs from the chemotherapy and often feels very tired but we still have a lot of fun family time.” The family will be giving 25 per cent of the money raised to children’s cancer charity Candlelighters, who have been a huge help to them. "We’ve been absolutely amazed and moved by all the donations from friends and family from far and wide,” said Frances. "We've been really overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of everyone and all the well wishes and messages. People I’ve not seen in years have been generous and it’s been lovely to receive so many messages of support. “We are pleased that we will be able to donate so much money to Candlelighters. This charity provided a beautiful house for us to stay in right next to the hospital so that we could stay together as a family by Elsie's side in hospital and Alice could visit her sister - this really helped at the most difficult time of her first few weeks in hospital.” To donate to the fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/elsies-top-five-life-after-leukemia